Golf: Nat'l Stroke Play Amateur Championship postponed

MANILA, Philippines -- The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) has decided to postpone its National Stroke Play Amateur Championship, in light of the spike of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The amateur tournament was scheduled for January 4 to 7 at the Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club Legends Course, in what would have been the association's first major event of the year.

However, with the National Capital Region shifting to Alert Level 3 amid rising COVID-19 cases, NGAP opted to postpone the competition "until further notice."

The organization assured that the host venue had "all the necessary health protocols in place."

"However, we cannot ignore the warning signs that the latest IATF advisories indicate," NGAP also said in a statement. "We would rather err on the side of caution and not contribute to any risk of transmission at our event."

"The NGAP Board has therefore determined that the most responsible course of action to take at this time is to defer the tournament until the situation has improved."

Nonetheless, NGAP golf courses remain open, and golfers "can continue to engage in our sport" while strictly following the mandatory health precautions.

"Golf is widely acknowledged as one of the safest outdoor exercises, with benefits that help us maintain our physical and mental wellbeing, not to mention its economic impact on the thousands who rely on our clubs for livelihood," NGAP said.

"NGAP shares everyone’s hope that, with increased vigilance and cooperation, we can do our share to defeat this pandemic. We will post updates on our tournament schedule as details become available. Until then, please stay safe and healthy."

Metro Manila was placed under Alert Level 3 from January 3 to 15.

On Monday, the Department of Health announced 4,084 new COVID-19 cases with a 20.7 percent positivity rate as it classified the country as "high risk" for virus infections.