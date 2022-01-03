Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) grabs a rebound in between Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) and guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Evan Mobley had a team-high 24 points and Kevin Love added 20, including a tie-breaking basket with 10:10 to play Sunday night, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 108-104 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

In helping the Cavaliers end a three-game skid, Love's 16-footer gave Cleveland the lead for good. The basket followed consecutive 3-pointers by Duane Washington Jr. and Oshae Brissett that allowed the Pacers to draw even one final time at 90 early in the fourth period.

While Indiana, which lost its fourth straight, was going 3:21 without a point, Jarrett Allen followed Love's hoop with a layup before Lauri Markkanen hit a 3-pointer for a 97-90 advantage with 7:30 to play.

The Pacers got no closer than five after that until Washington drilled another 3-pointer, his fourth of the game, with 8.1 seconds left to pull the visitors to 107-104.

But Cleveland's Brandon Goodwin hit a free throw 1.2 seconds later to provide the final margin.

HIGHLIGHTS:

After a tight first half, the Pacers led 84-73 following a Justin Holiday 3-pointer with 3:04 remaining in the third period.

But a 3-point play by Lamar Stevens ignited a 17-0 Cavaliers burst that bridged the third and fourth quarters, giving the hosts a 90-84 lead and setting up Cleveland's finishing push.

Mobley's 24 points came on 11-for-16 shooting from the field. He also had nine rebounds.

Love complemented his 20 points with eight rebounds, while Jarrett Allen compiled a double-double with 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds to go with three blocks for the Cavaliers, who outrebounded the visitors 58-47.

Stevens finished with 15 points off the bench and Markkanen had 12.

Domantas Sabonis went for 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists -- all game highs -- for the Pacers, who lost despite hitting 19 of their 47 3-pointers while the Cavaliers hit just 6 of 26.

Holiday scored all of his 18 points on six 3-pointers in nine attempts, while Washington's four threes accounted for a majority of his 20 points.

Myles Turner finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Keifer Sykes had 10 points and five assists for the Pacers, who were outscored 20-11 at the free-throw line.