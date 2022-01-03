Ray Parks had four points in Nagoya's loss to Shimane. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

(UPDATED) Nagoya's winning streak ended at nine games on Monday, after the Diamond Dolphins succumbed to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 88-81, in the 2021-22 B.League season at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

It was the first loss for the Diamond Dolphins since December 5, when they were also beaten by Shimane at the Dolphins Arena.

Filipino import Ray Parks was limited to four points on 1-of-7 shooting along with six rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes. Coty Clarke led the Diamond Dolphins with 21 points.

Nagoya defeated Shimane, 91-76, on Sunday and looked on track for a 10th straight win after building a 45-40 lead at the half.

But the hosts turned things around in the second half, outscoring Nagoya, 28-18, in the third period to seize control of the contest. They built their biggest lead midway through the fourth frame, after a Kosuke Kanamaru jumper made it 86-72.

A 6-0 run by Nagoya put the deficit at single digit, 86-78, with still two and a half minutes to go, but Nick Kay stemmed their rally with a jumper to make it a 10-point game, 88-78.

Shayne Whittington's triple with 66 seconds to go pegged the final score, as the Shimane defense held firm the rest of the way to deny Nagoya's comeback.

Takumi Saito added 18 points and eight assists for Nagoya, but Scott Eatherton was limited to just eight points after scoring 21 the day before.

Seiya Ando led Shimane with 21 points, and Kanamaru finished with 20. After shooting just 37.7% on Sunday, the Magic made 41% of their shots on Monday, including 12 of 28 three-point attempts.

The Diamond Dolphins dropped to 18-8, while Shimane improved to the same record as the two teams are now tied for second and third in the West.

Parks and Nagoya will host the Ibaraki Robots at the Dolphins Arena next weekend.