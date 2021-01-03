Thirdy Ravena diagnosed with fractured finger

Thirdy Ravena suffered an injury to his right hand during San-En NeoPhoenix's loss to Sun Rockers Shibuya on Saturday, the team announced.

Ravena, the team's Asian import, was diagnosed with an oblique fracture in the fourth finger of his right hand. The former Ateneo star suffered the injury in the third quarter of their game while diving for a loose ball.

"We will undergo a detailed examination and provide appropriate treatment and rehabilitation (for Ravena)," the team said Sunday.

The NeoPhoenix has yet to provide a timetable for Ravena's return to action.

"We will inform you as soon as the result of the detailed inspection is known," they said.

San-En lost to Shibuya, 81-80, after the home team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final two minutes of the game.

Ravena had six points and four rebounds in just 18 minutes, as he did not return after being subbed out in the third quarter due to his injury.

This marks the second time that Ravena will have to miss games for his B.League team after he caught the novel coronavirus last year.