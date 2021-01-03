PBA: Former Ginebra player Nonoy Chuatico passes away at 55

Nonoy Chuatico has passed away, the PBA confirmed.

MANILA, Philippines -- Emilio "Nonoy" Chuatico, a first round selection by Barangay Ginebra, has passed away, the PBA confirmed Sunday. He was 55.

Chuatico died on Saturday in the United States, after a long battle with cancer. A former Ateneo Blue Eagle, he was taken in the first round of the 1992 draft by Ginebra and played four seasons in the PBA.

He was the captain of the Ateneo team that ruled the UAAP in 1987, and represented the Philippines in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games.

Olsen Racela, Chuatico's teammate in Ateneo, said he was a "great teammate and vocal leader."

"I will forever appreciate Noy and his guidance. Rest well, Manong," Racela said, as quoted by PBA.ph.

Chuatico played with several future PBA stars in the 1991 national team in the SEA Games, including Marlou Aquino, Jun Limpot, Vergel Meneses, Johnny Abarrientos and Bong Ravena.

He eventually wound up in the MBA after his PBA career.