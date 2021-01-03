PBA expansion will happen through 3x3, says Marcial

PBA stars Moala Tautuaa and CJ Perez represented the Philippines in the 3x3 event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. File photo

MANILA - Two companies have expressed their interest in entering the PBA last year, but for Commissioner Willie Marcial, the expansion of the league will most likely happen through its 3x3 division.

Speaking to former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play," Marcial revealed that there were initial discussions with two entities who wanted to apply to join the league last year.

"Hindi ko alam kung gusto pa ba rin nila, depende dito sa pandemya," he said. "Pero last year sinabihan na nila ako, gusto daw nila pumasok sa PBA, so tingnan natin."

For Marcial, what's certain is that the league will welcome more teams through its planned 3x3 competition.

The 3x3 tournament was supposed to launch in the PBA's 45th season, but was scuppered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PBA is now hoping that they can start the competition by March, ahead of the All-Filipino Cup.

"Sana mabuo natin bago pa magsimula ang April 9, bago pa magsimula ang PBA 5-on-5. So, sana masimulan natin ng Marso," said Marcial.

Because of the PBA's 3x3 division, the country's professional players will have another platform to showcase their skills, said Marcial.

"At least four to five (players) per team," he said. "(At) bukod sa 12 teams natin, may gusto pang pumasok na three to five teams na pumasok sa 3x3 natin."

"So ang dami na mabibigyan natin ng hanap-buhay," Marcial said.

The PBA is expected to welcome an influx of new talent through its Rookie Draft, as several players are taking advantage of the relaxed requirements. The league decided to do away with its D-League requirement for rookie hopefuls after the tournaments were also canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Marcial expects the upcoming draft to be at least four-round deep, but there will still be players who are likely to be left unsigned and thus be available to play in the 3x3 division.