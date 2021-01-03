NBA: Thunder grind out road win at Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) controls the ball against Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the third quarter at Amway Center. Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Darius Bazley had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-99 road win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The Magic had thrived in the fourth quarter so far this season, outscoring opponents in the final quarter in each of their first four games.

But the Thunder outscored the Magic 24-17 in the fourth to break a three-game losing streak. After starting the season 4-0 for the first time in franchise history, Orlando has dropped consecutive games.

After the game went back and forth for much of the first three-plus quarters, the Thunder grabbed the lead for good with some help from rookie Theo Maledon.

Maledon's 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth broke a tie and then on the next possession, Maledon hit Hamidou Diallo for a 3-pointer to help the Thunder extend their lead.

Orlando kept hanging around until Al Horford, with the shot clock dwindling, nailed a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City an eight-point lead in the final minute.

The double-double was Bazley's second of the season after he had just one last season.

The Thunder had six players score in double figures, with George Hill adding 18 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16 and Horford, Maledon and Diallo 12 each.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 30 points while Terrence Ross added 26, but the duo combined for just eight points in the fourth quarter. Orlando was just 8 of 28 from the floor in the fourth, missing all 10 of its 3-point attempts.

Vucevic helped Orlando keep pace early, hitting 4 of 7 from the floor with nine points in the second while the rest of the Magic was just 4 of 20 from the floor.

For the Thunder, free-throw shooting kept them in the game early.

Oklahoma City came into the game shooting a league-worst 62.3 percent from the free-throw line.

But the Thunder were 13 of 14 from the line in the first half.

Oklahoma City finished 19 of 21 from the free-throw line in the victory.