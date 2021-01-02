Basketball: Thirdy injures hand in NeoPhoenix loss to SunRockers

San-En NeoPhoenix suffered a double whammy in the Japan B.League Saturday night after losing Thirdy Ravena to injury and falling to SunRockers Shibuya at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Ravena was forced to leave the game in the third quarter after hurting his right hand.

He settled for 6 points, 4 rebounds, a steal and a block.

San-En absorbed an 81-80 heartbreaking loss when former Golden State Warriors player James Michael McAdoo scored on a tip shot with 0.3 seconds left in the game.

"Ravena was injured in today's game. We will inform you as soon as more information is available," the team announced on Facebook.

NeoPhoenix was leading the game 80-69, but Kyle Hunt fouled out with 3 minutes to go, leaving Stevan Jelovac as the lone reinforcement for San-En.

Shibuya took advantage, unreeling a 12-0 run to down San-En.

