Scottie Thompson, wife Jinky reveal gender of second child

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel superstar Scottie Thompson is set to become a father of two sons.

The 6-foot-1 Thompson, alongside his wife Jinky, revealed on December 31, 2023, that they are welcoming another boy.

“Welcoming 2024 with another baby boy!” the one-time PBA MVP penned on his Instagram account.

The couple announced last October that they are expecting another child, just almost half a year after the birth of their firstborn, Scot Alystair.

Thompson previously led Barangay Ginebra to back-to-back wins since his return from injury, allowing him to receive the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citations before the previous year concluded.

At 6-3, the Kings are still primed to clinch a twice-to-beat incentive as the end of the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup elimination round nears.