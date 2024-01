Aby Marano is the latest member of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. Handout/Chery Tiggo.

MANILA -- Chery Tiggo continues to reload in the offseason of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Crossovers on Tuesday announced that they have signed veteran middle blocker Aby Marano for the upcoming 2024 season of the league.

This comes just hours after Chery Tiggo confirmed the signing of wing spiker Ara Galang. Both Marano and Galang previously played for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, which disbanded last month.

