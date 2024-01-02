NBA: Jordan Clarkson makes Jazz history in win over Mavs

Team Jazz, Walker Kessler (C), Jordan Clarkson (R) and Collin Sexton (L) celebrate their team win during the NBA All-Star Weekend Kia Skills Challenge at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, February 18, 2023. George Frey, EPA-EFE/File.

Jordan Clarkson brought the fireworks in the Utah Jazz’s New Year's Day win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 6-foot-4, Filipino-American guard tallied a 20-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double to lead the Jazz over the Mavs, 127-90, on Monday (Tuesday afternoon, Manila time) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Clarkson’s production is the first triple-double by a Jazz player in the regular season since Carlos Boozer in February of 2008, or after 5801 days.

Surprisingly, this is also the first time that the Filipino-American tallied a triple-double in his nine-year NBA career.

“JC, obviously game ball [is for you]. First triple-double of your career, first triple-double here since ‘08,” said Jazz head coach Will Hardy following the game.

Clarkson completed the feat at the 2:28 mark of the final quarter when he grabbed his 10th board of the game. They were already ahead, 125-88, during that time.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard later celebrated his achievement on Instagram, where he said: "[W]ay to start the new year, keep it going."

Utah surged a 37-26 start to open the game, and they banked on this momentum, allowing them to keep the Mavericks at bay in the next 24 minutes of action.

It was a 34-11 fourth-quarter outburst, however, that allowed JC and the rest of the Jazz to completely breakaway from Luka Doncic and the Dallas squad.

Top-scoring for the 15-19 Jazz was Simone Fontecchio with 24 points, while Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Keyonte George finished with 17, 15, and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, Doncic finished with 19 markers, 14 dimes, and six boards for the 19-15 Mavericks.

Jaden Hardy helped with 17 points, while Kyrie Irving finished with 14.