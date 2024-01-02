New Taipei Kings and former Bay Area Dragon star Hayden Blankley. Photo by EASL.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts are looking to avenge their previous EASL loss against the New Taipei Kings when they square off on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The Luigi Trillo-mentored squad, who previously faltered against the Seoul SK Knights, will be looking to keep their semi-finals hopes alive and bounce back from their 97-92 defeat against the Kings a month ago.

Meralco currently stands at 1-3, while Jeremy Lin and his squad tops Group B at 2-0.

Lin, former Bay Area Dragons star Hayden Blankley, and the rest of New Taipei arrived in the country earlier today.

“Just seeing all the people outside the airport, that was cool, and they’re so invested in basketball players ‘cause they love basketball here,” said Blankley in a post by the league, who scored 15 points in their previous victory.

The 23-year-old Australian also recalled his previous experience in the PBA and playing in a classic seven-game series against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

“Definitely the Finals against Ginebra,” he said when asked about his most memorable experience in Manila. “I feel like that was an iconic series, and Game 7 was just crazy.”

“The fact that we played in front of so many people, that I would like to relive for sure,” he added.

The Gin Kings, powered by Justin Brownlee, routed Bay Area 114-99 in Game 7, which was played in front of a record crowd of 54,589 fans at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Blankley also shared his thoughts on how passionate Filipinos are as hoops fans.

“The passion of the fans is a bit different. I [have] played in front of Taiwanese fans now, but I still think that Filipino fans really live and breathe basketball,” he explained.

Blankley will be looking to aid Lin in their 7 PM bout tomorrow as they hope to duplicate their previous victory over the Filipinos.

The former New York Knicks star balled out with 25 points and seven dimes, while Kings’ reinforcement Kenny Manigault finished with a 19-point, 11-rebound game alongside six assists.

Meanwhile, Meralco will not only be looking for revenge against New Taipei, but is also seeking momentum as they will face the red-hot Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots on Saturday in Iloilo City.