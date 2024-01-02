All set for nat'l finals of Rebisco youth volleyball league

Handout/Rebisco.

MANILA -- Over 400 schools nationwide will see action in the Rebisco Volleyball League (RVL) Under-19 National Finals, which takes place in the second week of January.

Games will be held at the GameVille Ballpark Mandaluyong on January 8 to 10, before action shifts to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City from January 11 to 13.

According to Rebisco, their tournament has attracted 460 schools nationwide. The RVL is "a significant part of the Rebisco Volleyball grassroots development program, designed to present a competitive platform for young players to challenge and test their skills against the best in the country," the company said in a press release.

"The goal is clear: to raise the level of play in the local scene, empowering talents at the beginning of their athletic pursuits," they also said.

The champions and standout players of the leagues will be included in the RVL Select, where they will receive special training from elite coaches and players.

The winning team will also be granted an opportunity to compete internationally, according to Rebisco.

