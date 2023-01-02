Top PH sports tourism players honored in Clark

(L-R) Department of Tourism Central Luzon regional director Caroline Uy, Quest Plus Hotel Clark general manager Michael Gapin, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Bases Conversion and Development Authority vice president Arrey Perez, Cebu Pacific corporate social responsibility specialist Roxanne Gochuico, and PSTA chairman Charles Lim. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's leading industry players were feted at the recent 5th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards (PSTA) held at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, in a celebration of the local sports scene's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Philippine Sports Tourism Alliance and Cebu-based Selrahco Management and Consultancy Services, the awards are given to stakeholders for their efforts in sustaining sports tourism events despite the challenges posed by the pandemic since 2020.

Topping the honorees is the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, which was hailed as the Tournament of the Year. The competition was successfully completed in a bubble set-up in Angeles City, under strict health and safety protocols.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) earned the citation of National Sports Association of the Year for its efforts to hold domestic and international basketball tournaments through a bubble management scheme.

This allowed the staging of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark in 2021, highlighted by Gilas Pilipinas' twin victories over rivals South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Quest Plus Conference Center was named Hotel of the Year. The venue housed the players and support groups of the PBA and FIBA during their bubble competitions.

Clark Freeport was hailed as the Destination of the Year for hosting several multisports events which brought in thousands of local and foreign athletes.

Cebu Pacific Air took Airline of the Year for being the official carrier of the Philippine contingent to Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympic Games in 2021.

The low-cost carrier gifted the 19 Olympians and six Paralympians with complimentary flights at the quadrennial games. As part of its 25th anniversary, the airline has provided the 25 athletes with 25 free flights.

"We will not let this opportunity pass without honoring the men and women who have worked hard to keep sports tourism alive during the pandemic. Without a doubt, there are many more we would like to recognize but 2020 and 2021 were challenging years," PSTA founder and chairman Charles Lim said in a statement.

The nominations for the sixth edition of the awards are now open, and will run until March 31.

Details are available at the Philippine Sports Tourism Awards official Facebook page and nomination forms can be downloaded by scanning its QR code.