Tennis: Alex Eala exits W60 Canberra qualifiers

Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. File photo. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP.



One week ahead of her Australian Open qualifying debut, Alex Eala of the Philippines lost in a three-setter in the second round of the W60 Canberra qualifiers on Monday.

Eala, the 17-year-old WTA World No. 215, was ousted by No. 7 seed Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, in two hours and 26 minutes at Court 6 of the Canberra Tennis Centre.

WTA World No. 189 Selekhmeteva, 19, was Eala’s partner when they conquered the Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles final in 2021.

The qualifying face-off of the lefties at the Australian capital was their third meeting on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, with the Russian improving her head-to-head to 3-0.

Eala, the reigning US Open Juniors singles champion, breezed to a 4-1 lead by saving a break point and winning the fifth game on her first advantage point.

After clinching the first set at 6-3, Eala was broken to trail at 1-3.

The 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai winner leveled and kept the competition close until she was broken again, 4-6, on Selekhmeteva’s third set point.

The Russian, a two-time ITF women’s champion as well, kicked off the deciding set strongly, 4-1, with a love service hold.

Eala, who committed nine double faults against Selekhmeteva’s four double faults, tried to recover the match by breaking service twice to inch closer at 3-4 and 4-5.

Selekhmeteva responded with two service breaks, including the crucial break on her second match point, 6-4, to advance to the main draw of the W60 Canberra tournament.

In the first round of qualifying, Eala saw off No. 16 seed Marcela Zacarias of Mexico, 28, with a 6-3, 7-6(0) victory.

Despite being broken in the fifth game after seven deuces, Eala broke back to love for a 4-2 edge.

She went on to win the opening set, 6-3, and took a 4-2 lead in the second set over the 17-time ITF singles champion Zacarias.

The Mexican fought back to force a tiebreak, which Eala swept at 7-6(0), to even their head-to-head at 1-1 after losing in straight sets in October at the W80 Rancho Santa Fe quarterfinals in California.

From Canberra, Eala will proceed to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she will make her grand slam professional debut in the qualifying draw beginning January 9.

The former ITF Juniors World No. 2 bagged the Australian Open junior girls’ doubles crown in 2020 with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.

