PVL: PLDT, coach George Pascua part ways

Former PLDT coach George Pascua. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PLDT High Speed Hitters have parted ways with head coach George Pascua after just one season, the club announced on Monday afternoon.

"We would like to thank Coach George Pascua for all that he has done for the team. He built a program that helped the players strengthen their teamwork and gameplay, as they faced their battles on the court," PLDT said in a statement posted on their social media accounts.

"We wish him well as he moves on to new endeavors," they added.

Pascua took charge of PLDT for the 2022 season of the Premier Volleyball League, replacing Roger Gorayeb.

He steered the High Speed Hitters to fifth place in the Open before claiming a breakthrough semifinals appearance in the Invitational, where they finished fourth. PLDT finished sixth in the Reinforced Conference, which turned out to be Pascua's last tournament at the helm.

He finished with a 10-14 record in his lone season with the High Speed Hitters.

Pascua is now set to focus on the UAAP, where he is coaching the men's team of Adamson University.

PLDT has yet to name his replacement.

