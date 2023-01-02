Bay Area's Zhu Songwei in action against Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee is a challenge that Bay Area's Zhu Songwei has embraced during the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

The 26-year-old forward has emerged as Brian Goorjian's first choice to guard the versatile Brownlee, and after a shaky start in Game 1, Zhu has proven that he is up to the task.

"It's hard," Zhu acknowledged of his primary assignment, after Game 2 of the best-of-seven series where the Dragons defeated the Gin Kings, 99-82, to equalize. "But I'm also looking to get better, so it's a good match-up."

"I'm comfortable with this match-up," he added.

Zhu had struggled in their 96-82 loss in Game 1, picking up three quick fouls and managing just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. On the other end, Brownlee got loose for 28 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists while leading Ginebra to a crucial win.

But Zhu adjusted in the second game, where he exploded for 25 points built on three three-pointers. He also helped force Brownlee into a relatively inefficient shooting night: the import made just 12 of his 28 shots for 32 points.

"Everything just started from the defensive end. As a player, I wanna make sure I play good defense, and everything will go from the defensive end," Zhu said of his performance.

Goorjian was pleased with Zhu's performance, noting that his foul trouble in Game 1 was a major factor in their defeat. "[In Game 2], he kept it under control and helped us get the lead," the coach noted.

Both teams got the benefit of a prolonged break after Game 2 of the series, as Game 3 is not until January 4.

Zhu is not worried that the gap between games will rob the Dragons of momentum after their impressive win.

"As far as for us, we just wanna stay locked in. Keep executing on the court and make sure we play like what we've been working on in our practice," he said.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.