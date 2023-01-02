Baltazar, Gozum latest to join Strong Group for Dubai tilt

Justine Baltazar will play for the Strong Group in the 2023 Dubai International Championship. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- Former De La Salle University star Justine Baltazar and reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Will Gozum have been added to the Strong Group roster for the 2023 Dubai International Championship later this month.

Charles Tiu, who will call the shots for the team, confirmed on Monday that they have added the two big men to their line-up.

They will join a roster anchored by naturalized Filipino center Ange Kouame, Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield, and imports Nick Young and Renaldo Balkman.

"Balti is going to be big for us," said Tiu. "He wasn't given much of a chance in Japan but the kid is a great player and I plan to use him as a big wing and power forward. But, of course, it all remains to be seen on how it will look when we start practicing."

Baltazar is coming off a short-lived stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in Japan's B.League, where he played a total of just over 13 minutes across eight games. He has since signed with the Pampanga G Lanterns in the Pilipinas Super League and is in talks with a team from the Korean Basketball League.

Gozum, for his part, won MVP honors in NCAA Season 98 after steering De La Salle-College of St. Benilde to the No. 1 seed. The Blazers, also coached by Tiu, settled for runner-up honors after losing to Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the finals.

"Will will have to compete with the other guys for his minutes. It's a whole different ball game and he's playing the same position as the imports, but let's see how he will fare," said Tiu.

Tiu has also added Ateneo de Manila University's BJ Andrade and Inand Fornilos to the team, which will compete in Dubai from January 27 to February 5.

Other players will be announced in the forthcoming days, said Tiu.

"[We are] waiting for some [players], to make sure they're cleared by the NCAA and the UAAP," said Tiu.

The Strong Group is looking to duplicate the title run made by Mighty Sports when they joined the 2020 edition of the Dubai International Championship. That team was also coached by Tiu and featured naturalized big man Andray Blatche and Balkman, along with PBA stars Mikey Williams and Jamie Malonzo.

