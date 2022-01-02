Toyama gets back at Hiroshima, snaps skid

Dwight Ramos (24) regained his shooting touch in Toyama's win against Hiroshima. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Toyama Grouses are back in the win column in the 2021-22 B.League season after a comprehensive 90-74 win over the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Sunday at the FPCO Arena Fukuyama.

The Grouses lost to the Dragonflies, 84-79, on Saturday with Dwight Ramos playing just over three minutes.

But Ramos was more effective on Sunday, putting up 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 18 minutes, as the Grouses snapped a three-game losing streak with the result.

The game was tied at six with six and a half minutes to go in the first quarter after two free throws by Hiroshima's Naoto Tsuji, but a three-point play by Naoki Uto shifted the lead back to Toyama for good.

The Grouses pulled away in the third quarter, building a double-digit lead that they were able to nurse the rest of the way.

Uto and Brice Johnson each scored 21 points for Toyama, and burly center Joshua Smith had 14 points and nine rebounds. Julian Mavunga was scoreless in nearly 17 minutes of playing time.

Naoto Tsuji had 17 points to lead Hiroshima, as Nick Mayo had just 10 points and committed four turnovers.

The Grouses improved to 9-17 in the season, while Hiroshima absorbed its 10th loss against 16 wins.

Toyama will host the Akita Northern Happinets (15-9) at home next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Ibaraki Robots suffered an 81-65 setback against Alvark Tokyo, with Javi Gomez de Liano going scoreless in under five minutes of action.

Gomez de Liano missed all three of his field goals and recorded one steal during his time on the floor. The Robots have now lost back-to-back games.