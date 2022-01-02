Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix were beaten by the Kawasaki Brave Thunders. (c) B.LEAGUE

The San-En NeoPhoenix absorbed a second straight defeat on Sunday night, bowing to the hosts Kawasaki Brave Thunders 103-71.

It was the second consecutive loss for the NeoPhoenix who had ended 2021 with a 101-69 defeat to the Ryukyu Golden Kings on December 29.

They were within striking distance of the Brave Thunders after the first quarter, trailing by just six points, 30-24.

But Kawasaki limited them to just 10 points in the pivotal second period, and San-En was unable to overhaul the deficit after the Brave Thunders surged ahead, 50-34, at the half.

The Kawasaki lead reached 34 points, 103-69, with 26 seconds to go before a late layup by Robert Carter pegged the final score.

Thirdy Ravena had 10 points, two assists and a rebound in 25 minutes, while Carter had 18 points. Elias Harris put up 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The NeoPhoenix fell to 4-21 in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Naturalized Japanese big man Nick Fazekas led Kawasaki with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. The Brave Thunders improved to 19-6, staying within striking distance of defending champion Chiba Jets for the top seed in the East.

Meanwhile, the slump continues for the Niigata Albirex BB, who were beaten 88-68 by the visiting Sunrockers Shibuya on Sunday night at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

It was Niigata's 22nd straight loss of the season.

Kobe Paras, who only played 21 seconds against the Yokohama B-Corsairs in their last game of 2021, was on the floor for over 13 minutes this time around.

He put up six points, two assists, and a rebound in another blowout loss.

Rosco Allen led Niigaa with 21 points.

Shibuya shot 50% from the field and had five players scoring in double-digits, led by James Michael McAdoo who had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

Niigata now has a 2-23 record in the B.League, with their last win coming on October 9 against the San-En NeoPhoenix, 77-64.

In another game on Sunday, Matthew Aquino played just 12 seconds as the Shinshu Brave Warriors lost, 89-74, to the Chiba Jets.