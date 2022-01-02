NBA: DeMar DeRozan wins it at buzzer again for Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) hits a game winning three point shot over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

DeMar DeRozan knocked down a game-winning buzzer-beater for the second time in as many nights to cap the Chicago Bulls' come-from-behind, 120-119 defeat of the host Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Coby White triggered a sideline inbounds pass to DeRozan with 3.3 seconds remaining. After getting the defender to leave his feet with a pump fake, DeRozan fired a double-clutching corner 3-pointer that went in.

DeRozan capped the Bulls' win Friday at Indiana with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to become the first player in NBA history to hit game-winning buzzer-beaters in back-to-back days.

DeRozan was one of four Bulls to score at least 20 points, going for 28. Nikola Vucevic recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, White shot 4-of-8 from 3-point range en route to 20 points and Zach LaVine led all scorers with 35 points.

LaVine scored 15 of his points in the first quarter and hit 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the period to help keep the Bulls close. He finished 7-of-12 from deep, pacing Chicago to a blistering 17-of-34 from beyond the arc.

The Bulls' 3-point shooting countered a 72-30 advantage in points in the paint for the Wizards.

Washington surged ahead in the opening period and led for most of the way, extending its lead to as many as 13 points. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with a season-high 29 points, the last of which came on a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.

Kuzma's basket gave Washington a 119-117 lead after DeRozan made a pair of free throws with 49.2 seconds left that gave Chicago a lead. Kuzma missed on the subsequent possession but grabbed the last of his game-high-matching 12 rebounds.

Saturday was Kuzma's third straight game scoring at least 20 points, the first time he has had at least three consecutive 20-point-plus scoring performances since December 2018.

Bradley Beal added 27 points and dished 17 assists in the loss. Daniel Gafford went 9-of-10 from the floor for 19 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope notched 13 points.