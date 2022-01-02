Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars will have a fundraiser for victims of Typhoon Odette at their home arena. (c) B.LEAGUE



Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars will hold fundraising activities during their first two home games of the year, with the donations going to the survivors of Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai).

Typhoon Odette smashed into the Mindanao and Visayas regions in mid-December, leaving over four million people affected. As of Jan. 1, the death toll from the typhoon had reached 407, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The Lakestars announced on New Year's Eve that they will hold fundraisers for those affected by the typhoon, including a charity auction for Ravena's basketball shoes.

The fundraisers will be held at the Lakestars' home venue in the Ukaruchan Arena.

"I would like to invite you guys to the Shiga Lakestars home game on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. There will be a fund-raising event for the Philippines, to all the victims of Typhoon Odette. I would like to thank my Shiga Lakestars family for putting this up," Ravena said in a video promoting the event.

"I appreciate all the efforts, and hope to see all the Filipinos out there. Let's all help our kababayans who were affected by the typhoon, so we can rise up and go back to our normal lives," he added.

The Shiga organization is coordinating with the UNICEF National Committee of Japan to facilitate the donations.

More details are available on the Shiga website.

The Lakestars, who currently have a 9-15 record in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, will play the Akita Northern Happinets (15-9) on Sunday and Monday.

According to the NDRRMC, there are still 79 cities and municipalities without power at the turn of the year, and only out of 18 areas have their water supply back.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P16.65-billion.

Odette was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines in 2021.