Kiefer fouls out as Shiga loses to Akita

Kiefer Ravena struggled against Akita before fouling out. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena fouled out with still nearly eight minutes left and the Shiga Lakestars went on to lose to the visiting Akita Northern Happinets, 94-77, on Sunday evening at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

The Filipino import struggled all throughout the game, and played just under 20 minutes wherein he tallied six points on 2-of-5 shooting, along with two rebounds and an assist. He committed four turnovers in the game.

The Lakestars, seeking to bounce back from a 25-point loss to Hiroshima last December 29, scored the first eight points of the game with Sean O'mara leading the way, but could not sustain their fine start.

Alex Davis came off the bench to spark Akita's comeback, and he helped them build a 23-19 lead after the opening quarter.

Big buckets by Ovie Soko allowed Shiga to stay in the hunt in the second quarter, but Takatoshi Furukawa anchored a 6-0 run that pushed Akita ahead, 37-31, late in the second.

The Northern Happinets continued to pile it on in the second half, and the Lakestars were dealt a further blow when Ravena exited in the 7:50 mark of the fourth quarter after committing his fifth foul of the ball game.

Ravena also briefly left with 7:18 to go in the second quarter after a hard foul, and had to go to the Shiga dugout. He returned at the 3:36 mark of the frame.

Akita got a balanced effort, with four players scoring 14 points. The Northern Happinets shot 54% from the field, including 7-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Soko finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Lakestars, while Novar Gadson had 18 points off the bench. Shiga committed 20 turnovers in the game, leading to 27 points for the Northern Happinets.

The two squads play again on Monday afternoon, still at the Shiga home court.