MANILA -- The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings will be without All-Star guard Stanley Pringle for the rest of the PBA Governors' Cup.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone revealed on Saturday that Pringle has undergone surgery for his injured left knee and his timetable will not see him return within the conference.

"Stanley had surgery performed last week on the meniscus of his left knee and will be out three months," Cone said in response to a fan's query.

Pringle will have to do six weeks of "non-weight bearing therapy," followed by six more weeks of weight-bearing therapy, said Cone.

"That will put him out of the Governors' Cup," he added.

Pringle has played just one game in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, putting up seven points, four rebounds, and three assists in the Gin Kings' 80-77 come-from-behind win against the Alaska Aces last December 12.

He went on to miss their next three games. Ginebra has compiled a 3-1 record so far in the conference.

Pringle, 34, averaged 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for Ginebra in the All-Filipino Conference.

Also out for the conference for Gnebra is veteran forward Jared Dillinger, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice.