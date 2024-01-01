Thirdy, San-En triumph over Chiba to close 2023

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix claimed a thrilling 96-94 triumph over the Chiba Jets to close 2023 in the B.League Division 1, Sunday evening at the Funabashi Arena.

The Filipino import accounted for 11 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals as the NeoPhoenix improved to 22-4. They remain at No. 1 in the Central Conference at the end of the year.

The game appeared headed for overtime after Chiba's Yuki Togashi knocked down a step-back three-pointer with just 5.7 seconds left to knot the count at 96.

But that gave San-En just enough time to snatch the win. A fallaway jumper by Coty Clarke was off the mark, but Yante Maten was there for the go-ahead putback with just 0.9 left on the clock.

Clarke finished with 32 points, while Maten had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. Six of his boards came on the offensive end.

Also victorious on New Year's Eve were Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, as they clobbered the Sendai 89ers 84-69 at the Okinawa Arena.

Tamayo had nine points in an 11-minute stint. Jack Cooley led the way for the defending champions, with 25 points and a whopping 27 rebounds.

Ryukyu hiked its record to 19-6, good for first place in the Western Conference.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido defeated the Toyama Grouses, 88-81, for their eighth win of the season. Ramos had seven points, a rebound, and an assist in the win.

Kai Sotto and the Yokohama B-Corsairs absorbed an 89-72 loss against the Seahorses Mikawa at the Yokohama International Pool. The Gilas Pilipinas big man had six points and two rebounds in just under 13 minutes of playing time.

Yokohama fell to 11-15.

In Division 2, Roosevelt Adams and the Yamagata Wyverns got the better of the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 85-83.

Adams had 12 points and eight rebounds for Yamagata, while Greg Slaughter did not play for the Fukuoka.