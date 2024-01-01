Tennis: Eala reaches new career-best ranking

Pinay tennis star Alex Eala. From Eala's Instagram

Pinay tennis ace Alex Eala opened 2024 with her career-best ranking in women's tennis.

The 18-year-old is now listed at No. 185 in the WTA rankings, four places higher since last October.

Eala celebrated the feat through an Instagram story.

“Starting the year with a new career high!” said Eala in her caption.

This was a welcome development after she crashed out of the Workday Canberra International recently.

Eala lost to Celine Naef of Switzerland in the qualifying round, 4-6, 5-7.

She will return to action on January 8 in the Australian Open qualifiers.