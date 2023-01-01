NBL: Taipans stop Adelaide's winning streak

The Adelaide 36ers lost for the first time since Kai Sotto joined their starting unit, falling to an 86-83 defeat to the hosts Cairns Taipans on Saturday at the Cairns Convention Centre.

The slim loss ended Adelaide's four-game winning streak in the 2022-23 season of Australia's National Basketball League, which had coincided with Sotto's insertion into their first five.

The Filipino center contributed eight points and four rebounds in 11 minutes, but could not help the 36ers end 2022 on a triumphant note.

Shannon Scott was the hero for the host team, drilling a triple with 33 seconds to go that gave the Taipans an 85-83 lead. An ensuing attempt by Adelaide's Ian Clark was off the mark, and a free throw by Tahjere McCall pegged the final score.

The 36ers could have forced overtime but Robert Franks misfired on a three-pointer in their final possession.

Scott finished with 31 points, four rebounds, and four assists for the Taipans, who overcame an 18-point deficit in the final quarter and won despite the absence of big man Keanu Pinder.

The result snapped a two-game slide for the hosts and improved their record to 11-7 in the season.

Antonius Cleveland had 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists to pace the 36ers. Though they fell to 10-9 in the season, Adelaide remains in the picture for the play-in tournament.