Mobile Legends: Why Dale accepted coaching role in Myanmar

Coach Dale "Dale" Vitug marked his return to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene with a coaching stint in Myanmar, under their world championship representatives Falcon.

Speaking to the Indonesian press after wrapping up their M4 world championship opening day, Dale said he found their playstyle interesting.

In fact, he said the playstyles are "almost similar."

"If you watch the Burmese how they play, it's very interesting," he said.

He later on added: "They are almost the same but the difference is the tradition and culture in each country and inside the game they are almost similar."

This is Dale's second world championship appearance after coaching Smart Omega in the M2 world championships in Singapore.

"First thing that I am grateful that I am back in the ML scene. I'm so happy that I'm back," the former Echo Philippines coach said.