Mobile Legends: Pinoy bets to try and keep dynasty rolling in M4

Blacklist International carry their M3 world championship trophy in Singapore last December 20, 2021. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA — Filipino bets will try to keep the Pinoy dynasty rolling in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as the M4 World Championships kick off on New Year's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reigning world champions Blacklist International and world championship neophyte team Echo Philippines will be representing the Philippines in a bid to take the third straight title for the country.

Carrying the lineup which took home the M3 world title in Singapore, Blacklist International will start their quest to take back-to-back world titles against Turkey's Incendio Supermacy, at 2 P.M. Indonesia time (3 P.M. in the Philippines.)

Echo Philippines, helmed by M2 world championship MVP Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, will start their world championship quest on January 2, at 7 P.M. (8 P.M. Philippine time) against RRQ Hoshi, who are being steered by Echo's former coach, Michael "Arcadia" Bocado.

On the other hand, Pinoy players and coaches will be representing regions spanning from hosts Indonesia, to as far as North America, amid the spur of Pinoys being hired left and right by overseas teams.

The group stages will be held from January 1-4 at the Bali United Studio in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, the group stages will be held in Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan, also in Jakarta.

Streams may be watched on their official social media pages.

ABS-CBN will be streaming the entire tournament on iWantTFC, and the knockout stages through the Grand Finals on the sports and entertainment YouTube channels.