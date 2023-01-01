M4: Blacklist opens world title defense bid with win over Incendio

Blacklist International on New Year's Day opened their campaign for back-to-back world titles with an emphatic win over Turkey's Incendio Supremacy at the M4 World Championships, held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Blacklist opened the drafts with full-on bans against Incendio's jungler Tienzy, who managed to pick a Guinevere as a surprise draft.

But Incendio were able to even things out in the 7th minute following a teamfight that saw them take out three players.

After a pick-off on OhMyV33nus, the rest of the surviving Blacklist players countered and bursted down the entire Incendio lineup in the 12th minute to find the opening for the death march.

Blacklist will next see action on January 3, against Burn x Flash of Cambodia and Falcon of Myanmar. Both of their opponents are coached by Filipinos.