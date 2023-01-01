Reigning world champions Blacklist International will not only face their various competitors in the M4 World Championships.

They will also be facing huge crowds with the ML world stage set in one of the game's largest communities -- the Indonesian capital of Jakarta -- where fans are expected to robustly root for the home team.

With large crowds expected to pack the ML world stage, Blacklist is banking on its mental toughness as it tries to defend its title in its rival's territory.

"It will be a big advantage. And I think it's all about our mental fortitude when we ignore [the screaming and shouting]. It's about our mental toughness to prepare for the crowd or audience especially facing Indonesian teams," head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza told reporters after winning against Turkish squad Incendio Supremacy on New Year's Day.

Blacklist overcame a mid-game scare by the Turkish squad to win its opening match in the Group A stages.

With the match happening on January 1, Blacklist and fellow Pinoy contingent Echo are far away from their families for the local festivities.

For Blacklist's duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, their eyes are on winning back-to-back titles for Blacklist.

"It's about the mindset because if I'm experiencing the holidays in Philippines we don't have M4 and now we have M4 so we didn't have the chance to celebrate in the Philippines," Wise said.

"It's all about passion talaga. I your dream is to be a champion, if you have a big goal, you have to sacrifice," OhMyV33nus said.

They will square off against Burn x Flash of Cambodia, and Falcon of Myanmar, both coached by Filipinos.

Burn x Flash, however, will see action without head coach, Pinoy John Michael "Zico" Dizon, who will remotely call the shots for the team after being hit by COVID-19.

Bon Chan has this message for Zico.

"Get well and hopefully he will be able to go up on the stage in their upcoming fights and just have fun. I know they could still do it without Zico but hoping they can do it later on with them."