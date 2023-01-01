KBL: Abarrientos, Ulsan snap skid, outlast Changwon

RJ Abarrientos in action for Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in the Korean Basketball League. Team photo.

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus returned to the win column after holding on for a 77-73 victory over the Changwon LG Sakers, Sunday at the Changwon Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University (FEU) standout nailed a pair of crucial free throws in the final 30 seconds to help Ulsan stay in control. He finished with six points, four rebounds, and three assists.

It was a bounce-back win for Ulsan, which had lost its past two games including a 77-68 decision to Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC on New Year's Eve.

But they held firm this time around to open 2023 on a triumphant note. Ulsan improved to 16-11, good for second in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League.

Myeongjin Seo led Ulsan with 18 points built on 4-of-9 shooting from long distance, while Gaige Prim had 16 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out in the final minute of the contest.

Former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde forward Justin Gutang was limited to two points, but he did have seven assists and three rebounds for Changwon.

Assem Marei led the Sakers with 17 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort. Changwon is half-a-game behind Ulsan in the standings with their 15-11 record.

