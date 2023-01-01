KBL: Abando, Anyang take down Abarrientos' Ulsan

Anyang KGC will enter the new year on a high note after powering past Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus, 77-68, on Saturday at the Anyang Gymnasium.

Filipino import Rhenz Abando was limited, with just four points in eight minutes, but Anyang had more than enough firepower to pull off the victory.

Omari Spellman led the way for the hosts with 16 points and 17 rebounds, while Moon Seong-gon (15), Junhyeong Byeon (14), and Oh Se-keun (13) all reached double-digits in scoring as well.

Anyang shot 45.1% from the field and had a 43-34 rebounding advantage.

RJ Abarrientos fired 12 points to go with seven assists, four rebounds, and a steal in a losing effort for Ulsan. They were led by Gaige Prim, with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

They were the only players to reach double-figures for Ulsan, however.

Anyang improved to 19-8 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League, having now won three straight games.

Ulsan fell to a second straight loss, and now has a 15-11 win-loss slate.

Ethan Albano put up 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists as Wonju DB Promy pulled away for a 102-90 triumph over Jeonju KCC Aegis.

Wonju now has an 11-16 record, while Jeonju fell to 13-14.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel sat out Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' slim 84-81 win over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers at the Goyang Gymnasium.

Lee Dae-sung paced Daegu with 31 points, making all four of his three-pointers, while Murphy Holloway put up 23 points and 16 rebounds.

The Pegasus improved to 11-16 after ending a six-game losing streak.