Justine Baltazar in talks with KBL team after B.League stint

Justine Baltazar during his stint with Hiroshima. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- Is Justine Baltazar headed to the Korean Basketball League after an uneventful stint in Japan's B.League?

The Filipino center is apparently in talks with a team in the KBL, according to Allan Trinidad, the team consultant of the Pampanga G Lanterns in the Pilipinas Super League.

"Inaayos muna 'yung kontrata niya sa Korea. Habang hindi pa naaayos, lalaro muna sa atin," Trinidad said during a halftime interview of their game against San Pedro last week at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

Baltazar, 25, signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies after a decorated collegiate career in De La Salle University that included three Mythical Team selections.

However, he was unable to make much of an impact in Japan, playing a total of 13 minutes and 36 seconds across eight games. He tallied just two points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal in his B.League career.

By mutual agreement, he was released from his contract by Hiroshima on December 20. He joined Pampanga a week later, though he has yet to make his debut for the G Lanterns in the PSL.

According to Trinidad, Baltazar is spending some quality time with his family but they expect him to see action soon for Pampanga.

"Nakiusap muna si Justine na mag-concentrate muna sa pamilya niya nitong two games na 'to. Hopefully, sa January lalaro na before magpunta ng Korea," the team executive explained.

Baltazar's camp did not divulge what team he is negotiating with.

Should the deal push through, Baltazar will become the seventh Filipino to play as an import in Korea, following SJ Belangel, Rhenz Abando, RJ Abarrientos, Justine Gutang, Ethan Alvano, and Dave Ildefonso.