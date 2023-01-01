Georgia to meet TCU in US college football final

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after taking the lead during the fourth quarter on the extra point against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON -- Defending champion Georgia will face Texas Christian University for American football's national college crown after each took dramatic triumphs on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semi-finals.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett completed 23 of 34 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns as well as running for another score to spark the Bulldogs over Ohio State 42-41 to win the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Bennett completed a 10-yard touchdown toss to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds remaining and the conversion kick put the home-state hero Bulldogs ahead.

Ohio State marched downfield to set up a 50-yard field goal attempt by Noah Ruggles in the final seconds to give the Buckeyes the victory, but the kick hooked left of the goalpost and the Bulldogs' repeat dream remained alive.

Unbeaten Georgia (14-0) would become the first team to win back-to-back titles under the playoff system if they can defeat Texas Christian (13-1) in the championship game on January 9 at Los Angeles.

TCU's Horned Frogs won the other semi-final by defeating previously unbeaten Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Arizona.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 57 yards and two more touchdowns to spark the Frogs, who also had interception return touchdowns from Bud Clark and Dee Winters.

