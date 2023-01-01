B.League: Ravena, San-En fall to Chiba anew

Thirdy Ravena in action for San-En NeoPhoenix. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

The San-En NeoPhoenix ran out of steam in an 85-69 defeat to the Chiba Jets, Sunday at the Funabashi Arena in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

The NeoPhoenix kept in step with the powerhouse squad for three quarters, trailing by just seven points, 58-51, entering the final period.

But they immediately surrendered a 6-0 run to open the fourth frame that gave Chiba a double-digit lead, 64-51, and NeoPhoenix was unable to catch up.

Thirdy Ravena got the starting nod and produced 14 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a steal in 33 minutes for San-En.

Kyle O'Quinn missed out on a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Isaiah Hicks (13 points) and Ryusei Sasaki (13 points) both reached double-digits in scoring.

San-En had no answer for veteran point guard Yuki Togashi, who put up 28 points on 8-of-19 shooting while also dishing out nine assists and collecting three steals.

Christopher Smith added 17 points for the Jets, who improved to 22-4 in the season.

San-En suffered a second straight defeat, with Chiba sweeping their weekend series. They now have a 12-14 record in the season.