B.League: Parks helps Nagoya complete sweep of Shibuya

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are still in the hunt for a spot in the B.League playoffs. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins racked up a second straight win to end 2022, coming away with a comfortable 105-67 rout of the Sunrockers Shibuya on Saturday at the Dolphins Arena.

Parks tallied eight points built on two three-pointers, on top of two rebounds in 21 minutes as the Dolphins completed a weekend sweep of the Sunrockers.

The result gave Nagoya a 19-7 record in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, keeping them in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Coty Clarke paced Nagoya with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Scott Eatherton just missed a double-double with 15 points and nine boards. Locals Yutaro Suda and Taito Nakahigashi each contributed 10 points.

Other Filipinos were unable to lead their team to victories, however.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to a 100-70 defeat against the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena, also on Saturday.

Ravena had 10 points, three assists, and a rebound in 17 minutes. However, San-En's two-game winning streak came to an end and they fell to 12-13 in the season.

Isaiah Hicks had 17 points and Kyle O'Quinn had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in a losing effort for the NeoPhoenix.

Christopher Smith paced Chiba with 21 points, while John Mooney (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Vic Law (14 points, 14 rebounds) both had double-doubles for the powerhouse Jets.

Also coming up on the losing end were Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, who bowed to the Ibaraki Robots, 87-69, at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Ravena made just 3-of-10 field goals for eight points and five assists, while Jordan Hamilton put up 26 points in the defeat.

Five players reached double-digits for Ibaraki, who handed the Lakes their ninth straight defeat. Shiga fell to 4-22 in the season, just a game above Niigata Albirex BB (3-23) for the worst record in the league.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz absorbed an 89-76 setback to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

The Fil-Canadian guard had eight points, six rebounds and two assists, but his efforts weren't enough as Kyoto's three-game winning streak came to an end.

They split their weekend series against Kawasaki, having held on for an 87-83 win on Friday. The Hannaryz dropped to 10-16 in the season.

Nick Fazekas had a massive 32-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Kawasaki to victory.

Dwight Ramos remains out of action for the Levanga Hokkaido, who fell 85-83 to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya also on Saturday. The Fil-American forward is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Levanga has a 7-19 record in the season; they have lost eight of their last 10 games.