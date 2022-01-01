Lakers forward LeBron James is defended by Portland guard Dennis Smith Jr., as James drives to the basket in their game on December 31, 2021. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today Sports/Reuters

LeBron James scored 43 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers closed 2021 with a 139-106 rout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

James reached a double-double in the first half, posting 27 points and 10 rebounds by intermission. He reached double figures in points less than 6 minutes into the game as the Lakers raced to a 25-10 start.

It was all Los Angeles from there in a wire-to-wire win.

Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Portland cut the deficit to 12 points to open the 3rd quarter when Tony Snell connected on a 3-pointer off one of Damian Lillard's seven assists, but Los Angeles responded with a quick 10-2 run that effectively ended any hope of a rally.

The Trail Blazers struggled to find a shooting rhythm throughout the night. They hit just 36 of 102 (35.3 percent) from the floor and 12 of 42 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range. Lillard went 1 of 8 from long distance while Norman Powell was 0 of 5 from deep.

Ben McLemore led Portland with 28 points off the bench, hitting 6 of 14 from 3-point range. Lillard finished with 18 points, Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and 9 boards, and Powell scored 12.

Los Angeles sank 55.3 percent of its field-goal attempts (47 of 85) and 19 of 41 (46.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

James shot 16 of 26 from the floor and 5 of 10 from outside. Westbrook went 5 of 10 overall, and Malik Monk hit 6 of 11 shots en route to 18 points.

Stanley Johnson played his best game since being added to the Lakers' roster on a 10-day contract via the hardship exception. He shot 3 of 4 from the field, including 2 of 3 from outside, and finished with 10 points.

Carmelo Anthony (16 points), Austin Reaves (10) and Talen Horton-Tucker (10) all scored in double figures off the bench for Los Angeles, which won for just the 2nd time in 8 games.

Portland took its 4th straight loss and fell for the 11th time in the past 13 games.