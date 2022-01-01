NBA: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue enters COVID protocol

Kings guard Terence Davis knocks over Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue on December 4, 2021. Darren Yamashita, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was placed into the NBA's health and safety protocol Friday with assistant coach Brian Shaw set to lead the team into a road game against the Toronto Raptors.

Lue's move into protocol comes not long after Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was returned from the same list.

Multiple other coaches still are out because of COVID-19 concerns, including the Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers, the Denver Nuggets' Michael Malone, the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams, the Chicago Bulls' Billy Donovan, the Portland Trail Blazers' Chauncey Billups and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mark Daigneault.

Lue has guided the Clippers to a 18-17 record in an injury-plagued season with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out indefinitely and Paul George (elbow) out for four weeks. The Clippers opened a three-game trip Wednesday with a 91-82 victory at Boston.

In another Clippers move Friday, the team signed forward Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day hardship deal. Gabriel played just one minute with the Nets during a just-completed 10-day contract. He effectively replaces Moses Wright, whose 10-day deal with Los Angeles just expired.

In 52 games with four different teams over the past three seasons, Gabriel has averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Lakers’ Vogel to return

Meanwhile, Vogel has cleared the NBA's COVID-19 protocol and the team said he will return for Friday night's home game against the Trail Blazers.

Vogel entered the health and safety protocol on December 19 and missed the past 6 games. He did not return with the team from a game at Chicago and used alternate transportation to get back to Los Angeles.

The Lakers were 1-5 under interim coach David Fizdale.