Miami forward Jimmy Butler controls the ball as Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate defends in their game on December 31, 2021. Troy Taormina, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 37 points to pace 6 teammates in double-figure scoring, as the Miami Heat fended off the Houston Rockets 120-110 Friday at Toyota Center.

Butler shot 12 of 21 from the floor and 11 for 11 from the free-throw line to lead the Heat, who had their previous game with the Golden State Warriors postponed due to a lack of available players.

Against the Rockets, Miami relied on a balanced attack as Tyler Herro had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists while Kyle Guy, fresh off signing a 10-day contract, tallied 17 off the bench. Omer Yurtseven posted a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Heat.

Jae'Sean Tate paired 22 points with seven rebounds in his return from health and safety protocols. Christian Wood scored 18 points, Jalen Green 16 and Eric Gordon 15 for the Rockets, who dropped their 6th consecutive game.

Seemingly unable to mount enough stops to muster a serious threat, the Rockets unexpectedly mounted a 13-1 run that sliced the deficit to 101-95 on 2 KJ Martin free throws with 8:21 left.

Butler then responded with a pair of 3-point plays, scoring through fouls from David Nwaba and Green to push the Heat lead back to 107-97. Tate pulled the Rockets to within 5 with a corner 3, but a near 2-minute scoreless drought allowed Miami to seize control.

Miami opened the game on fire, shooting 66.7% while making 7 of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter. Butler and Yurtseven were particularly scorching, starting a combined 6 for 6 en route to totaling 16 points in the period. Yet, despite that hot start, the Heat trailed 27-24 when Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher drilled a 3-pointer with 4:07 remaining in the opening period.

The Heat responded with the 1st of 2 decisive first-half runs, closing the quarter on a 17-2 surge. Guy nailed 3 3-pointers in succession to get the run started, one that Herro closed with a trio of free throws before his 3-pointer with 26.7 seconds left gave Miami a 41-30 lead.

Houston cut that deficit to 9 points on an Alperen Sengun 3 at the 10:09 mark of the second period. Miami followed with a 15-0 blitz that featured only one 3-pointer but included 2 transition layups from Caleb Martin, jumpers from Kyle Lowry and Guy, and a dunk from Yurtseven that followed Miami aggressively pushing the ball up the court after a defensive stop.

Suddenly the Heat led 62-38 and the Rockets faced an uphill climb. Green buried a 3-pointer late in the half only for Butler to answer with a 3 just before the buzzer for a 74-60 halftime lead.