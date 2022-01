Watch more on iWantTFC

What has Filipino world-title prospect Mark Magsayo been up to in the lead-up to his championship fight later this month?

That's what he discusses in this "Post-Game" episode with Migs Bustos.

Magsayo is due to challenge WBC featherweight holder Gary Russell Jr. on January 22 in Atlantic City.

Russell is a technical and defensive fighter, and Mark discusses what he’s been working on with legendary trainer Freddie Roach and what his typical day is like living in Los Angeles.