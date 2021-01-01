NBA: Raptors top Knicks for first win of season

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) passes the ball as Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) defends during the first quarter at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors won for the first time this season, beating the New York Knicks 100-83 on Thursday night at Tampa, Florida.

The Raptors, who lost their first three games of the season, have won nine games in a row against the Knicks, who are 2-3 on the season.

Toronto forward Pascal Siakam watched the game in street clothes, and team sources said the move was for disciplinary reasons.

Siakam fouled out of the Raptors' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday with 25 seconds to play and marched directly to the locker room instead of to the bench.

Norman Powell made his first start of the season in Siakam's place and scored 17 points.

The Raptors took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter and increased the gap to nine on Chris Boucher's 3-pointer with 6:59 to play.

Toronto led by 20 after VanVleet's layup with 3:01 to play.

Kyle Lowry added 20 points for the Raptors. Alex Len, who did not play in the first half, scored all of his 11 points in the third quarter.

Julius Randle scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knicks before limping off the court with 3:24 left in the game.

Kevin Knox II added 16 points for the Knicks, Elfrid Payton had 14 and RJ Barrett 12. The Knicks were 3-for-36 in 3-point attempts while Toronto hit 17 of 52 from long range.

The Raptors were ahead 22-18 after one quarter.

The Knicks took their first lead of the game, 42-40, with 1:29 to play in the second quarter on a three-point play by Randle. The half ended 42-42.

The Knicks scored the first four points of the third quarter and bumped the lead to seven on Mitchell Robinson's dunk with 8:41 left in the period.

Powell's 3-pointer gave Toronto a three-point lead with 4:18 to go in the third. Toronto led 71-64 after three quarters.

The Knicks were 2-for-26 in 3-point attempts after three quarters and had missed 20 in a row before Austin Rivers hit from beyond the arc early in the fourth quarter.