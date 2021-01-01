8 things we miss most about the UAAP

With the cancellation of the UAAP Season 83, we now have to wait a little longer to see and cheer for our favorite athletes on the court. For now, let us look back on what we miss most and look forward to in the UAAP.

Dedicated student-athletes

The UAAP is all about celebrating the student-athletes as they represent their respective schools. Seeing them pour their heart and soul to the game is enough to inspire everyone. What makes athletes stand out even more is when they excel even off the court in their studies. They get to be role models for the younger generations and aspiring student athletes. In turn, fans become invested in their college careers even as they move on to the professional leagues.

Rivalries

As a player, your goal is to bag a championship, but there is the added pressure and motivation when facing a rival school. Whether it is the age-old rivalry in Ateneo versus La Salle to a more geographical FEU-UE rivalry or budding ones in Adamson-La Salle (by virtue of the former being coaches by former Green Archers and their contentious battles in the last few years), the action is always intense.

What adds to that is there are only 14 elimination round matches to make the final four. So every game is a virtual must-win.

Sibling team-ups

From sibling rivalries (see Jeric Teng for UST and Jeron Teng for DLSU), we now turn to the more common sibling team-ups. It is always interesting to see the how the brother or sister dynamic affects team chemistry and performance. This can be a good starting point in building rapport with the rest of the team. The celebration of the team’s achievements becomes even more special when you accomplish them with your sibling/s.

There are the Gomez de Liaños for UP (Javi and Juan), the Ramoses of Ateneo (Dwight and Eli), and the Philips brothers (Michael and Ben).

Cheers, jeers

Loud cheers and jeers are heard all over Mall of Asia Arena or Araneta Coliseum, as the crowd from opposing schools battle it out from the stands. In addition, those outside the venue resort to online “bardagulan” or the exchange of (un)friendly banter. Social media is abuzz during UAAP games and events, especially during the cheerdance competition. All of it is part of the UAAP experience. As the popular saying goes, “pikon talo.”

Looking for tickets

Getting a hold of a ticket for a UAAP game is like winning a Golden Ticket for a once in a lifetime tour at Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, but with higher stakes. You wouldn’t want to be that person who misses out being inside the venue. Lining up for tickets is definitely a chore, but we don’t mind doing so over and over again just to cheer for our team. It surely is worth all the trouble.

Interaction between fans, athletes

People always say we should not engage with strangers. But in UAAP games, you cannot help but hug and cry with people you don’t know especially after a victory. Moreover, the festivities do not end when the buzzer sounds. Fans flock outside the arena long after the games are over just to wait for their turn to have selfies taken with their favorite athletes. Right now, we can only settle with social media to engage with them, as we look forward to the resumption of the league.

Rise of underdogs, dominance of perennial contenders

It is part of human nature to root for the underdogs and say, “Maiba naman.” Even if the team is not from your own school, you instinctively rally behind the Davids as they face the Goliaths. Some of the feel-good moments in the UAAP happen when former cellar dwellers become contenders for the title with all odds against them.

On the other hand, teams that consistently make it in the final four deserve recognition, too. For them, pressure mounts every year to maintain their streak, avoiding possible missteps on the way to the crown. Dynasties are challenging to maintain in the UAAP as players come and go, but with a unified system, it is possible.

Celebrating school pride

Most of all, during the UAAP season, we are able to showcase our school pride whether by being avid supporters or by playing all out win or lose. The league promotes healthy competition between the 8 schools, which also helps the Philippine sports flourish.

With the uncertainty surrounding the league, the most that we can do now is to reminisce and rewatch some of the matches online. The agonizing wait for the UAAP will not be ending soon, but when the league comes back, everyone will once again experience everything we have longed for.

