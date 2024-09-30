Typhoon Julian maintains strength; Signal No. 3 still up in Batanes | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Typhoon Julian maintains strength; Signal No. 3 still up in Batanes
Typhoon Julian maintains strength; Signal No. 3 still up in Batanes
Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 11:23 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 30, 2024 11:24 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
JulianPH
|
typhoon Julian
|
PAGASA
|
weather
|
weather bulletin
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.