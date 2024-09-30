PHOTO: Julian brings heavy rains, floods to Batac | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Julian brings heavy rains, floods to Batac

PHOTO: Julian brings heavy rains, floods to Batac

ABS-CBN News, City Government of Batac, Ilocos Norte
Residents navigate a flooded portion of the Batac-Banna Road, in Barangay Naguirangan, Batac, Ilocos Norte on Monday.
