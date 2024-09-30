Julian now a super typhoon | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

Julian now a super typhoon

Julian now a super typhoon

Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
julianph
|
pagasa
|
weather
|
batanes
|
PAR
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.