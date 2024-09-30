Julian nears super typhoon intensity, Signal no. 5 possible | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Julian nears super typhoon intensity, Signal no. 5 possible
Julian nears super typhoon intensity, Signal no. 5 possible
Ariel Rojas, David Dizon, Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 09:05 AM PHT
|
Updated Sep 30, 2024 11:32 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
julianph. weather
|
pagasa
|
batanes
|
babuyan islands
|
signal no 5
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.