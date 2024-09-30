Ilang lugar sa hilagang Luzon binaha dahil sa 'Julian' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Ilang lugar sa hilagang Luzon binaha dahil sa 'Julian'
Ilang lugar sa hilagang Luzon binaha dahil sa 'Julian'
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 30, 2024 08:06 PM PHT
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
Julian
|
JulianPH
|
Ilocos Norte
|
Laoag
|
weather
|
flood
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.