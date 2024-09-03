PCG suspends siphoning of oil spill in Bataan due to bad weather | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
PCG suspends siphoning of oil spill in Bataan due to bad weather
PCG suspends siphoning of oil spill in Bataan due to bad weather
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 03, 2024 11:42 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bataan
|
Limay
|
Bataan oil spill
|
PCG
|
siphoning
|
oil
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.