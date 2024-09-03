PANOORIN: Ilang estudyante napilitang tumawid ng ilog sa kasagsagan ng bagyo | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Regions

Regions

PANOORIN: Ilang estudyante napilitang tumawid ng ilog sa kasagsagan ng bagyo

PANOORIN: Ilang estudyante napilitang tumawid ng ilog sa kasagsagan ng bagyo

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Tagalog news
|
Hagonoy
|
Bulacan
|
class suspension
|
floods
|
Enteng
|
EntengPH
|
ABSNews
|
Bustos Dam
|
Ipo Dam
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.